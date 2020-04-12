UrduPoint.com
Police Distribute Ration Among 413 Families

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Shoiab Dastgir, the district police have distributed ration bags among 413 lock down affected families.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said Sunday that distribution of ration among the corona virus and lock down affected families was a good step of Inspector general Punjab adding that the police had collected relief fund Rs 12, 44,900 deducting from salaries,The DPO said that under the supervision of DSP Headquarter and IR Police line, 4 members purchase committee had been constituted to purchase of necessities of life in transparent manner and distributed them among 413 deserving and needy families.

He said that police had always played its role on front line either elimination of crimes or fighting against the COVID-19 adding that people should face corona virus rather than feeling fear.

