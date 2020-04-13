Police distribute ration among families of martyred cops

Dera Police Monday held a ceremony to distribute ration among the families of martyred policemen who were confined to their homes due to lockdown

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Giglit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur was the Chief Guest in the ceremony besides others attended by Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Umair and District Police Officer (DPO), Wahid Mehmood.

Addressing the families of martyred policemen, Federal minister said that nation would always remember sacrifices of police forces whose personnel laid their lives for security and sovereignty of the country.

He said that work was underway to resolve problems confronted by heirs of martyred policemen and available resources would be utilized to achieve the goal.

Expressing gratitude to federal minister for provision of ration, DPO Dera said that police martyred are our heroes and their sacrifices would not go vain.