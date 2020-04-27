UrduPoint.com
Police Distribute Ration Among Marriage Halls' Employees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Police distribute ration among marriage halls' employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police on Monday distributed ration among the waiters of the marriage halls whose livelihoods were affected by the lockdown.

 On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, DSP Baldia Raja Farrukh Younus distributed ration bags among the people in Baldia area.

 The policemen also properly formed cues in which the recipients of the ration bags were asked to stand at 6 feet distance from each other.

 The police officials also appealed the people to heartily follow the health advisory of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance in order to save themselves and their loved ones from contracting coronavirus.

