Police Distribute Ration Packets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:02 PM

Police distribute ration packets

Hafizabad police distributed ration packets to100 deserving families in tehsil Pindi Bhattian during the second phase of relief distribution to people

JALALPURBHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Hafizabad police distributed ration packets to100 deserving families in tehsil Pindi Bhattian during the second phase of relief distribution to people.

The ration packets contained flour, sugar, rice, lentils, edible oil and other essential items.

Pindi Bhattian police had set up helpline-1058 for the registrationof needy persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

