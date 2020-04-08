Police distribute rations among 91 needy families

The police here on Wednesday distributed food items to 91 deserving families of the district amounting to Rs 1.20 million through contribution from cops in Police Relief Fund for Coronavirus

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The police here on Wednesday distributed food items to 91 deserving families of the district amounting to Rs 1.20 million through contribution from cops in Police Relief Fund for Coronavirus.

In this connection, a distribution ceremony was held at district Police lines in which food items for one month was distributed among the families while observing all the protective means in light of social distancing. Speaking on this occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Khalid Hamdani said that applications were invited from the poor people especially daily wagers from across the district who were effected through lockdown and after proper scrutiny, 91 families were selected and provided free food for one month.

He said that contributions were made from the officials of district police through Police Relief Fund for Coronavirus. Hamdani said Attock police were well aware of its social responsibilities of helping the poor affected citizens during lock down therefore all force filled with spirit of public service had taken active role in Police Relief Fund for Coronavirus so that the basic necessities of deserved families and daily wagers might be fulfilled in this time of difficulty.

" The police are playing its part in curbing the COVID- 19 and performing its duties in keeping people safe", he added.

The DPO said that police in the form of forefront squad were performing duties in quarantine centres whereas instructions of government regarding lock down on roads were being implemented and police officers and officials of the force had donated some amount of money from their salaries for providing ration to affected persons which clearly reflects the spirit that district police always adopted the policy of public service whenever any calamity or untoward trouble faced by the country and nation.

Hamdani, said the police, besides providing humanitarian assistance were also conducting awareness campaigns to inform the masses about facing the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

He said pickets had been set up at entry and exit points of cities and main places to keep vigil, adding every citizen needed to act responsibly to help containing coronavirus.