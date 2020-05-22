UrduPoint.com
Police Distributes Eid Gift Among Police Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:57 PM

Rawalpindi Police on Friday distributed Eid gifts among families of martyrs of police department

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Friday distributed Eid gifts among families of martyrs of police department.

According to Police spokesman,City Police Officer(CPO) Muhammad Ehsan Younas along with City Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar reached Traffic warden Shahid Sarawar shaheed house and provided Eig gift to his family while SSP Operation Tariq Waliayyat provided Eid gift to Raja Saqlain shaheed family.

He said that Eid gift is being given to 100 families of the martyrs including 121 widows in the district on the directive of Inspector General Punjab Shoaib Dastgeer.

The CPO Ehsan Younas said that families of martyrs are our pride and honor and "I am very happy to distribute Eid package among children and relative of police cops,"He also paid rich tribute to all the cops who lost their lives in the line of duty.

