Police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyred

KOHAT, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer Kohat Muhammad Suleiman Saturday directed police officers to visit homes of martyrs and distribute Eid gifts to their families.

Following directives to share Eid with families of martyred, police officials visited home of Sub-Inspector Tahir Mahmood Shaheed, Constable Mir Zaman Shinwari Shaheed, Constable Gulzar Shaheed and Constable Sher Akbar Shaheed.

They met with families of martyred and distributed Eid gifts among their children and family members.