Police distributes masks among citizens, officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Police distributed masks among citizens and police officials to protect themselves from coronavirus here on Monday

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, the police officials visited different markets and police stations of the city and distributed thousands of masks among shopkeepers, customers and police officials.

According to police sources, all preventive measures were being adopted by police officials against coronavirus. The officials were being briefed about precautionary measures and SoPs was being implemented at police stations.

The City Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan has directed officers to ask police officials to wear masks during duty timings.

On the other hand, police taking action against violators of SoPs and visiting markets on daily basis, police sources added.