UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Distributes Masks Among Citizens, Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

Police distributes masks among citizens, officials

Police distributed masks among citizens and police officials to protect themselves from coronavirus here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Police distributed masks among citizens and police officials to protect themselves from coronavirus here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, the police officials visited different markets and police stations of the city and distributed thousands of masks among shopkeepers, customers and police officials.

According to police sources, all preventive measures were being adopted by police officials against coronavirus. The officials were being briefed about precautionary measures and SoPs was being implemented at police stations.

The City Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan has directed officers to ask police officials to wear masks during duty timings.

On the other hand, police taking action against violators of SoPs and visiting markets on daily basis, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

30 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs0.20 value against rupee

30 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

42 minutes ago

286 VIPs fined during ongoing year

1 minute ago

Israeli Police Arrest Over 20 Suspected Palestinia ..

1 minute ago

Iran says scientist back home from US after prison ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.