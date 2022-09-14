Police distributes ration bags among flood affected families

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, 287 ration bags were distributed among the flood afflicted families in the tent city set up at the police headquarters in Hyderabad.

According to Sindh Police spokesperson on Wednesday, 498 patients were provided with medical facilities and medicines through the medical camp on the occasion.

Besides, mineral water was provided to the flood victims in Sehwan Sharif area.