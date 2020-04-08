Police distributes ration bags in Faisalabad

The district police distributed ration bags among deserving families here at police lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : The district police distributed ration bags among deserving families here at police lines.

Police said on Wednesday that CPO Cap (Retd) Suhail Ch opened the noble cause by distributing the bags,added that each bag comprises flour, sugar, pulses, ghee and other edible items.

Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was held at Police Lines for collecting blood for patient children suffering from Thalassemia.

Police Officers and Jawans donated blood in the camp.