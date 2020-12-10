Police divide city into four zones to ensure best security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have divided city into four different zones in order to ensure best security arrangements to control crime by deploying maximum security officials in each zone.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, different initiatives were being taken to control crime and to ensure law and order situation in the city. In this connection, the police have divided city into four different zones where more than 2000 police officials would be deployed at these zones in order to ensure best security arrangements.

Mehboob Rasheed Mian and SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider was monitoring the security arrangements of the city.

The officials of district police, elite force and traffic police would be made part of the plan.

The CPO said in a statement that foolproof security of sensitive places was being ensured while patrolling has been increased in the city.

He said that it is top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses adding that the new plan of dividing city into different zones was also being initiated in this context.

He urged masses to cooperate with police in controlling crime by informing police about any suspicious persons or activity around them.