Police donate blood to observe world cancer day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A number of police officials donated blood at a blood camp organized on the orders of DPO Nadeem Abbas at district police lines here Tuesday in line with observance of world cancer day.

All the donors, from lower to higher ranks of police department besides those from civil society and employees of Rescue 1122, first underwent blood screening before they donated blood.

A video message of Punjab Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastgeer was also played at the camp and donors were informed that the IGP had opened the blood donation initiative by donating blood himself.

DPO Nadeem Abbas heaped praise on blood donors and hoped their humanitarian gesture would go a long way to inspiring others to follow the suit and save lives of people in need of blood.