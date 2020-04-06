Police donate ration to over 700 families sans any photo shoot

District police have collected around Rs 1.5 million to distribute ration among over 700 families across the district sans any photo shoot

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : District police have collected around Rs 1.5 million to distribute ration among over 700 families across the district sans any photo shoot.

Police spokesman said on Monday deserving families were being provided ration sufficient for fifteen days.

Money was donated by police from the rank of constables to DPO and a committee headed by SP Investigations Masud Gujjar was deputed for transparency in purchase and distribution of ration.

Ration was being distributed among widows, labourers, rickshaw drivers, and transgenders in Muzaffargarh, Alipur, Jatoi and Kotaddu.

On the orders of DPO, there would be no photo shoot to avoid their sharing on social media