UrduPoint.com

Police Donates Blood For Cancer Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Police donates blood for Cancer patients

A Blood Camp for Cancer Patients was organized at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters in collaboration with Blood Camp Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A Blood Camp for Cancer Patients was organized at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters in collaboration with Blood Camp Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center.

According to police spokesman, Police officers and personnel donated blood in the camp.

Addressing on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik said that every police personnel of Punjab Police was committed to donate blood for the noble cause.

He said we will serve the citizens and would try our level best to save them against any deadly disease like cancer.

He urged philanthropists to come forward and play their effective role to help the destitute and deserving people.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rawalpindi Turkish Lira Cancer Best Blood

Recent Stories

Engineer Kamran Rashid appointed as District Emerg ..

Engineer Kamran Rashid appointed as District Emergency Officer, Rwp

43 seconds ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations welcome 58,000 visitor ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations welcome 58,000 visitors, 42 delegates at Expo 2020

45 seconds ago
 U.S 5th Fleet ships join Pakistan Navy to prepare ..

U.S 5th Fleet ships join Pakistan Navy to prepare for combined maritime security ..

46 seconds ago
 Punjab Talent Hunt competitions held

Punjab Talent Hunt competitions held

50 seconds ago
 US Warns of 'Heightened Risks' of Doing Business i ..

US Warns of 'Heightened Risks' of Doing Business in Myanmar - Advisory

33 minutes ago
 UN Launches Appeal for $8Bln in Aid for Afghanista ..

UN Launches Appeal for $8Bln in Aid for Afghanistan in 2022 - Special Envoy

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>