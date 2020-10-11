UrduPoint.com
Police Door-to-door Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Police door-to-door search operation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police Sunday conducted a door-to-door search operation in the Saddar Police station areas.

The police, Elite force, lady police and other law-enforcing agencies conducted the search operation in Chak 142 SB and its adjoining areas, checked 25 houses and asked 40 persons about their personal and family details.

A spokesman for the police said the search operations were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district to ensure law and order.

More Stories From Pakistan

