Police, DRC, Elders Of Area Resolve 30-year-old Long Land Dispute Between Villagers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SWABI, Apr 03 (APP:The continuous efforts of Swabi Police, Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and area elders and administration resolved a 30-year-old long land dispute between three villages Kotha, Pontia and Kalabat of Tehsil Topi.

DPO Swabi Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Retired Commissioner Mardan Montazer Khan and DC Swabi Capt (R) Sanaullah have played a key role in resolving such a long standing dispute between the villages over 18000 kanals of land.

According to Swabi Police, a dispute has been going on between three villages Pontia, Kotha and Kalabat of Tehsil Topi since 1992 over 18,000 kanals of land. The case was pending in the Revenue Department and now in the Supreme Court.

Sincere efforts were made for this purpose. Consistent efforts were brought to an end.

Retired Commissioner Montazer Khan, DC Swabi Sanaullah Khan and DPO Swabi Muhammad Shoaib Khan were present at the ceremony. Tribute was paid to the leaders who contributed and played a role.

It should be noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier in the year set up a DRC (Dispute Resolution Council) under the Jirga system for resolving disputes, which has regular legal status.

The attempts are made to resolve disputes between the people through mutual understanding before going to court through the DRC and thus the 30-year-old pending dispute was resolved amicably.

