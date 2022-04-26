UrduPoint.com

Police Drive Against Professional Beggars Continues, 27 Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Police drive against professional beggars continues, 27 held

The Rawalpindi Police in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 27 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 27 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars. "The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents.

Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Punjab crosses historic ADP utilization of Rs 400b ..

Punjab crosses historic ADP utilization of Rs 400b : Chairman

45 seconds ago
 Thomas in the mix as Ineos's Hayter wins Tour de R ..

Thomas in the mix as Ineos's Hayter wins Tour de Romandie prologue

47 seconds ago
 Rs.77K fine collected from Profiteers

Rs.77K fine collected from Profiteers

48 seconds ago
 Kazakh President Supports Merger of Adal Party Wit ..

Kazakh President Supports Merger of Adal Party With Ruling Amanat Party

53 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weap ..

Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weapons if Iran Acquires Nukes

6 minutes ago
 UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Se ..

UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.