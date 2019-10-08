UrduPoint.com
Police Driver Stabbed To Death Over Parking In Gilgit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:11 PM

A police driver was stabbed to death on Tuesday in reportedly a clash after exchange of harsh words with a man over parking, police confirmed

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A police driver was stabbed to death on Tuesday in reportedly a clash after exchange of harsh words with a man over parking, police confirmed.

According to SSP office, a police driver of Special Protection Unit (SPU) Asif was stabbed to death when he and the accused indulged into arguments over parking.

The accused, who was later arrested, attacked Asif with his dagger and injured him critically.

Police driver Asif was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police had registered a cased against the accused persons and started investigation.

