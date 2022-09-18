Police Driving School completes training course

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Professional training of fourth badge of driving of motorcycles and cars/jeeps has been completed at DSP Naveed Ikram Shaheed Police Driving Training School.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the district police have introduced professional driving training courses at its driving schools in order to equip citizens with skills of driving and traffic rules' knowledge.

He said that professional driving training of trainee drivers were held at DSP Naveed Ikram Shaheed Police Driving Training School in Tehsil Khairpur Tamewali.

"Fourth badge of trainee drivers has been completed at the driving school," he said.

Lecturers were also delivered about maintenance of vehicles, knowledge about traffic rules, safety rules traffic sign boards and others, he added.