Police Driving School Completes Training Course

Published October 12, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The professional driving training courses has been completed at SI Hashmat Ali Shaheed Police Driving Training school Yazman and students have been awarded achievement certificates.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that professional driving training course of Motorcycle, Motor car and LTV was held at SI Hashmat Ali Shaheed Police Driving Training School in Yazman.

He said that total 22 students participated in the professional driving training course for a period of two weeks. He said that after completion of the course, the participants were given away achievement certificates.

Station House Office, PS Yazman, Shehzad Manzoor and the Incharge of SI Hashmat Ali Shaheed Police Driving Training School, Muhammad Fasial distributed certificates among the successful participants

