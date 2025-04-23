Open Menu

Police Driving School Launched In Chiniot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a state-of-the-art Police Driving School has been launched to provide citizens with practical driving training.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a state-of-the-art Police Driving School has been launched to provide citizens with practical driving training.

The school offers comprehensive courses, including 28-day commercial and 14-day non-commercial programs.

The school utilizes modern technology and multimedia briefings to educate participants on traffic rules. Practical sessions are conducted on an international driving track, with dedicated staff for women.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that 90 batches have graduated from the school, benefiting numerous citizens. He added that drivers trained here can more easily obtain a driving license, enhancing road safety in Punjab.

