LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that all mobile applications designed for the convenience of people should be integrated under modern policing.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on IT reforms in the Punjab Police, held at Central Police Office here. The meeting reviewed police IT projects, their upgradation and other issues related to modern policing.

The IGP said that e-services of Punjab police should be made more convenient and user friendly so that citizens could benefit form these advanced services, he added The IGP said that following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of police station record management system, the working of police stations should be further improved. He ordered for compilation of digital records of crimes related to old enmities and said that the progress of the investigation into the deaths in old enemies and their progress should be collected under a new feature, he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the process of checking vehicles and passengers at the checkpoints through e-police post software should be made more effective so that criminals could not escape the law.

He said that hotels, inns and residences in all major cities including Lahore should be connected to hotel eye software and no citizen should be allowed to stay in hotels without being checked by hotel software, he asserted.

The IG Punjab directed that effective monitoring of public service delivery projects-front desk, service centers and 1787 complaint management system should be ensured while delay in registration of criminal record management system and tenancy registration system would not be acceptable.

DIG IT Ahsan Younis, while briefing the IGP about the IT projects being used by the police and their upgradation, said that Punjab police had been exploiting information technology for crime control and public service delivery in accordance with the principles of modern policing. Using it effectively has not only accelerated the process of rooting out criminal elements but also improved the atmosphere of cooperation between police and public, he added.

Additional IG Training, Additional IG Operations, DIG IT, DIG Headquarters and other officers were also present in the meeting.