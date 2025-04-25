Police earn praise for thwarting terrorist attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, and District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan have lauded the bravery of the police personnel who foiled a potential terrorist attack in Tank by giving a timely and courageous response by local police.

According to a police spokesman, unidentified terrorists on Thursday night launched an attack on the Tank City Police Station using both light and heavy weapons.

However, the police officers at the station responded with remarkable bravery and professionalism, forcing the attackers to retreat.

The assailants aimed to create panic and disrupt the law and order situation in the area, he added.

He said no casualties were reported in the incident.

Soon after the attack, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

In paying tribute to the law enforcement personnel, the RPO and the DPO offered great sacrifices for the sake of peace.

They said the police force was fully prepared to face any challenge.

They said that the police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and in this regard, the force was playing an effective part, they added.