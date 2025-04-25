Open Menu

Police Earn Praise For Thwarting Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Police earn praise for thwarting terrorist attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer(RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, and District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan have lauded the bravery of the police personnel who foiled a potential terrorist attack in Tank by giving a timely and courageous response by local police.

According to a police spokesman, unidentified terrorists on Thursday night launched an attack on the Tank City Police Station using both light and heavy weapons.

However, the police officers at the station responded with remarkable bravery and professionalism, forcing the attackers to retreat.

The assailants aimed to create panic and disrupt the law and order situation in the area, he added.

He said no casualties were reported in the incident.

Soon after the attack, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

In paying tribute to the law enforcement personnel, the RPO and the DPO offered great sacrifices for the sake of peace.

They said the police force was fully prepared to face any challenge.

They said that the police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and in this regard, the force was playing an effective part, they added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

17 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

17 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

17 hours ago
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

18 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

18 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

18 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

18 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan