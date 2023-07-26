Open Menu

Police Education Wing Organizes Four-day Road Safety Workshop

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Education Wing) organized a four-day Road Safety Workshop at COMSATS University Islamabad which emphasized the importance of observing road safety and traffic laws, not only for one's own safety but also for the safety of others.

More than 50 drivers and other staff members participated in the workshop, where they were educated about road safety and cautious driving. On this occasion, special guest SP (Traffic) Chaudhry Abid Hussain emphasized the importance of observing road safety and traffic laws, not only for one's own safety but also for the safety of others. He urged everyone to act responsibly while driving, follow traffic rules, and encourage others to do the same. He emphasized that being a responsible citizen means adhering to the law and avoiding negligence, which ensures our safety and the safety of others. Protecting the lives and property of citizens is our foremost duty, he added.

According to the police spokesperson, the special instructions of Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police organized a 4-day Road Safety Workshop at COMSATS University Islamabad, where more than 50 drivers and other staff members participated. The participants were educated about road safety, cautious driving, and other traffic laws.

This initiative was carried out by the SP Traffic education Wing, In-charge Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shafique Bajwa, and his team.

The workshop covered topics such as the dangers of using mobile phones during driving, the importance of seat belts and helmets, the risks of driving without helmets on motorbikes, the consideration of the rights of other road users, the use of the headlight beam, the use of zebra crossing, dangers of overspeeding, and other traffic laws.

At the end of the ceremony, In-charge (Admin) Muhammad Sajid Rasool and Azhar-ul-Hassan from the Transport section were honoured with commemorative shields, and certificates were distributed among the participants who completed the Road Safety Workshop successfully. They, along with other partners, appreciated the initiative of Islamabad Capital Police and highlighted the importance of such workshops.

They stated that such workshops are essential as they provide valuable knowledge about various aspects of road safety that many were not aware of. The Education Wing's officer encouraged the participants to follow traffic laws and drive with responsibly to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

