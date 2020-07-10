Police elaborates security plan for Eid-u- Azhal

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Sukkur Police on Friday discussed security measures for Eid-ul-Azha and decided to enhance vigilance throughout the district.

The plan was formally discussed in the meeting presided over by SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo following directions of DIG Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi.

The meeting discussed security arrangements and decided to chalk out an effective plan for the religious gatherings. It was decided that all police officials would hold meetings with the administration of Masajid and Imambargahs in their areas, brief them about SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 and ensure implementation.