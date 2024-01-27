Police election training workshop

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A two-day workshop was held at Police Lines Sargodha in connection with the training of master trainers for the general election 2024 by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the direction of District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, a total of 37 police officers from the region participated in the meeting. Regional Election Commissioner Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi, District Election Commissioner Ghulam Abbas, Deputy Director Sadaf Naz, Additional SP Sargodha Ziaullah were also present.

Addressing the officers, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that enforcing the code of conduct and maintaining law and order is the basic responsibility of the police, for which the role of the police is of the front line.

He directed that during duty the relevant police personnel should inform the presiding and returning officer in case of any violation.

The police officers who have received the training of the master trainer would train other police officers and personnel of their respective districts regarding the election duty, he added.