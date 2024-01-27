Police Election Training Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A two-day workshop was held at Police Lines Sargodha in connection with the training of master trainers for the general election 2024 by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the direction of District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal here on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, a total of 37 police officers from the region participated in the meeting. Regional Election Commissioner Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi, District Election Commissioner Ghulam Abbas, Deputy Director Sadaf Naz, Additional SP Sargodha Ziaullah were also present.
Addressing the officers, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that enforcing the code of conduct and maintaining law and order is the basic responsibility of the police, for which the role of the police is of the front line.
He directed that during duty the relevant police personnel should inform the presiding and returning officer in case of any violation.
The police officers who have received the training of the master trainer would train other police officers and personnel of their respective districts regarding the election duty, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No-objection certificates approved for 18 business units2 minutes ago
-
Allied health professionals' role acknowledged2 minutes ago
-
Four held; drugs, motorcycles seized2 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick emphasizes youth's vital role in technological innovation, economic progress12 minutes ago
-
Banners violating election rules removed12 minutes ago
-
Action against persons involved in disrupting peaceful environment22 minutes ago
-
Election fever grips Abbottabad: voters await change amidst challenges22 minutes ago
-
Over 3.1m voters to exercise their right to vote in Multan dist; says DC22 minutes ago
-
PPP launches website with election manifesto 202432 minutes ago
-
NDF starts voter’s education campaign for empowering first-time voting42 minutes ago
-
Kupwara Massacre victims' families still await justice 30 years on in IIOJK52 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure52 minutes ago