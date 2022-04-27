Police employees children awarded prizes under new Welfare Policy 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Welfare Punjab Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani Wednesday said that preferential steps were being taken under the Welfare Policy 2022 for providing welfare and educational scholarships to the children of police personnel.

He said this while addressing a ceremony, organised at the Central Police Office in collaboration with the National Police Foundation. He said that encouragement of children of police personnel by the National Police Foundation was a good initiative, which would inspire children to perform better in examinations.

A ceremony was organised for children of police personnel who secured positions in college, university and board examinations. Eleven students, who secured top three positions in academic examinations in the last three years, were encouraged by National Police Foundation.

On behalf of the National Police Foundation, Director Welfare National Police Foundation DIG Capt (retd) Ata Muhammad and DIG Welfare Punjab Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani distributed the prizes.

Recipients of the prizes include four Matric, FA and FSC students, five BSc students and two Master level students. Three students were given motorcycles whereas eight students were given latest laptops.

Hareem Raza, Fatima Shafaqat, Shajal Shadia, Muhammad Babar Nisar, Mehrab Khan, Sameera Ramay, Saqib Ashfaq, Malaika Rafiq, Miskan Javed, Aun Aftab and Farhat Aziz were the students who received prizes.