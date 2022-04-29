UrduPoint.com

Police Encounter: 3 Dacoits Killed, ASI Martyred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Three dacoits were killed while an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was martyred during a police encounter in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Three dacoits were killed while an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was martyred during a police encounter in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that three bandits stormed in the house Assistant Sub Inspector Hamid Naseer for robbery. The ASI resisted the robbery bid and informed Madina Town police. The police party reached the spot and directed the robbers to surrender but they opened fire on the police team which led to cross firing.

During this encounter, three dacoits received serious bullet injuries and killed on the spot. One of them was identified as Tanveer Hussain son of Muhammad Jahangir Khan resident of Chak 648-GB who was wanted to the police in 44 cases of dacoity, robbery, murder and thefts.

The second was identified as Sajjad Ahmad son of Jahangir resident of Chak 648-GB who was wanted to the police in 25 cases of dacoity, robbery, murder and theft whereas the third one was identified as Mubashir Hussain son of Abdul Shakoor who was involved in heinous crimes in other districts. ASI Hamid Naseer also received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital where he expired.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation after registering a case.

