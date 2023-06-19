Police encounter: accused killed by firing of own accomplice

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :An accused reported to have been involved in 54 criminal cases was killed by the firing of his own accomplice during a police encounter in the limits of New Multan police station.

Aqib Baloch, son of Ramzan, was booked with multiple offenses including murder, robbery and was shot at by firing of own accomplice near Boa Pur area in the wee hours of today, said the police spokesman.

Police were taking him to Mohalla Kairi Daud Khan situated in Pak Gate for recovery of stolen goods being saved in the house.

According to police, as many as four criminals riding on motorbikes intercepted the vehicle suddenly.

They just started firing on police to get release their accomplice from police custody. However, one of the bullets hit directly the accused and caused his death on the spot.

The assailants fled the scene while doing the aerial firing.

Police cordoned off the area to arrest the escaped criminals. Senior officers were reported to have reached out to the spot.

The deceased outlaw was shifted to Nishtar Hospital here for autopsy. He had wounded a transgender by opening fire a few days. The case of the incident was registered with New Multan police station.