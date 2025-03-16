Open Menu

Police Encounter In Chiniot Leaves One Robber Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Police encounter in Chiniot leaves one robber dead

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A police encounter in the area of Lalian police station, Chiniot district on Sunday resulted in the death of one robber, identified as Shahbaz, who had a record in several cases.

According to a spokesperson for the District Police Chiniot, Sub-Inspector Allah Dutta and his team responded to a tip-off in Chak Bahadur, where they were met with gunfire from four unknown suspects.

The police team retaliated in self-defense, and in the ensuing exchange, Shahbaz was killed by his own accomplices, who then fled the scene. A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the absconding accomplices.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

20 minutes ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

20 minutes ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

50 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

2 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

2 hours ago
29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

4 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

5 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

5 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan