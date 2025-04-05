Police encounter in Kohat leaves robbery gang leader dead

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A fierce exchange of fire between police and a group of robbers in Kohat's Regi Sheno Khel area resulted in the death of the gang's leader, Shahzeb.

The encounter occurred during a police patrol in the Regi Sheno Khel area of Police Station City, when the robbers opened indiscriminate fire on the police force, reported by a police spokesman.

Shahzeb was injured in the retaliatory firing by the police and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated a search operation to arrest Shahzeb's accomplices.

A heavy contingent of police has cordoned off the area, and a thorough search is underway. The police have recovered one Kalashnikov, two magazines, and dozens of cartridges from the slain criminal.

Cases of drug peddling, robbery, creating panic among the public, and illegal weapons have been registered against Shahzeb at the Cantt police station.

DPO Dr. Zahidullah Khan has reiterated that there will be no exemption for elements involved in criminal activities.

APP/azq/