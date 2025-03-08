Open Menu

Police Encounter, One Arrested In Injured Condition.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Police encounter, one arrested in injured condition.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Police encounter in Sadar police station area, one accused arrested in injured condition. According to sources, Nasrullah Khan was on patrol with an ASI team from the Organized Crime Unit.

The police team reached the spot on the information of the incident near the Walanyanwala bridge on Sadar Road. Three unknown accused started firing upon seeing the police vehicle. After receiving the information about the incident, senior police officers and a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

The police team also returned fire under the right of self-defense. When the firing stopped, one accused was arrested in an injured condition due to the firing of his accomplices during the search operation.

The arrested accused was identified as Shahid, who has a record in several cases. The accused arrested in an injured condition was shifted to the hospital. The Sadar police station is conducting a formal investigation. A search operation is underway in the area to find the absconding accomplices.

