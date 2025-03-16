Open Menu

Police Encounter; Robber Killed.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Police encounter; robber killed.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) During a police encounter in the area of Lalian police station of Chiniot district, one robber was killed.

According to a spokesperson for the District Police Chiniot, SHO Lalian police station Sub-Inspector Allah Dutta and his team reached Chak Bahadur on information about the incident.

Four unknown suspects started firing upon seeing the police vehicle. The police team also retaliated under the right to self-defense. One accused was killed in firing by his accomplices, others escaped, the deceased identified as Shahbaz, who has a record in several cases.: A search operation is underway in the area to find the absconding accomplices.

Recent Stories

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

21 minutes ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

36 minutes ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

36 minutes ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

1 hour ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

6 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

12 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

12 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

13 hours ago
 Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan