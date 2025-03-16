Police encounter; robber killed.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) During a police encounter in the area of Lalian police station of Chiniot district, one robber was killed.

According to a spokesperson for the District Police Chiniot, SHO Lalian police station Sub-Inspector Allah Dutta and his team reached Chak Bahadur on information about the incident.

Four unknown suspects started firing upon seeing the police vehicle. The police team also retaliated under the right to self-defense. One accused was killed in firing by his accomplices, others escaped, the deceased identified as Shahbaz, who has a record in several cases.: A search operation is underway in the area to find the absconding accomplices.