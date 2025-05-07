Open Menu

Police Encounter; Two Robbers Arrested In Injured Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Saddar Police arrested two robbers in injured condition after an encounter here Wednesday.

ASI Ijaz Asghar from the Crime Control Department reported a police encounter near Dera Wali Arain.

On information, senior police officers, SHO Saddar Police Station, SHO City Police Station along with a heavy contingent reached the spot. The police opened fire in self-defense. Two accused injured in the firing of their colleagues during the search operation were arrested. Search operation is underway in the area to find out the absconding accused.

