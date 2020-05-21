UrduPoint.com
Police Encounter: Two Robbers Killed By Firing Of Accomplices

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:09 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Two robbers were killed by firing of their own accomplices during police encounter held in limits of Basti Malook Police Station here in wee hours on Thursday.

According to police, the detained robbers namely Imran and Shabir were killed by firing of their own accomplice when the later opened fire on police team to release their fellows near Hatti walla.

Upon retaliation by police, the attackers fled away leaving two accomplices in custody dead. Dead robbers were wanted in over 38 cases of robbery and theft and considered a terror symbol what police said.

SSP Investigation Rab Nawaz Tala and other police officers were reached to the crime spot soon after occurring the incident. Further investigation was underway.

