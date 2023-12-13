Police encounter: Two street criminals arrested red-handed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) District South Police Karachi have arrested two street criminals red handed in an armed encounter near Shireen Jinnah area of Boat Basin police station here.

The accused were identified as Mohibullah and Azizullah, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The accused sustained injuries during armed clash with police and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police have recovered two pistols along with rounds and one motorcycle and five allegedly stolen mobile phones from the accused.

The previous criminal record of the accused is yet to be ascertained.