Police Encounter With Robbers In Dera Ghazi Khan’s Gadai Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Police encounter with robbers in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Gadai Area

Daira Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A fierce exchange of gunfire took place between police and robbers in the Shehbaz Colony area of Gadai police station.

According to reports, five armed robbers were present with the intention of committing a crime when they opened direct fire upon spotting the police team. In response, the police retaliated, forcing the suspects to flee.

A search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

DPO Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Ali taking a strong stance said: "There will be no leniency for those who attack the police. Anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face the consequences. Every possible measure will be taken to ensure the safety of citizens, and the culprits will soon be arrested and brought to justice."

Authorities remain on high alert as the search operation continues to track down the fleeing suspects.

