Police Encounters; 6 Dacoits Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Police encounters; 6 dacoits arrested in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) At least six dacoits, with four injured were arrested in different police encounters in various parts of Karachi on Monday.

According to private news channel, police said that during late night encounter police arrested six dacoits and recovered mobile phones, three pistols, and 17 bullets from their possessions.

According to information, in a first encounter, police engaged in a shootout with two armed suspects in Orangi Town, near Zia Colony Cemetery. The dacoits, identified as 35-year-old Zubair and 30-year-old Qasim, were apprehended in injured condition and immediately transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, another encounter took place in New Karachi Industrial Area, Sector 5-F, when police attempted to stop three motorcycles carrying six suspected street criminals. They offered resistance and opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory fire, two suspects were injured, and four were arrested, while two accomplices managed to flee away. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the culprits.

