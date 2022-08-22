UrduPoint.com

Police Enforces Section 144 In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 09:17 PM

The Hyderabad Range police have enforced Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prevent assembly of more than four persons at any place in all nine districts of Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Range police have enforced Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prevent assembly of more than four persons at any place in all nine districts of Hyderabad division.

DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah here on Monday directed all the SSPs in the Range to enforce the ban on the directives of Commissioner Hyderabad division Nadeemur Rehman Memon.

He directed the police to ensure protection of the lives and assets of all the people and prevent any mob from gathering or resorting to violence.

The ban has been enforced in the wake of the alleged desecration incident in Hyderabad.

The DIG directed the SSPs to book the people violating the ban under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

