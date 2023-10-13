Open Menu

Police Engage In Comprehensive Drive To Register Household Employees And Tenants

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The campaign of Islamabad police "Knock the Door" is underway to ensure the comprehensive registration of employees and tenants.

The campaign, according to a spokesperson, has gained significant momentum in recent days and teams from the Islamabad Capital Police have taken to the streets and embarked on door-to-door visits, emphasizing the need for the registration of both tenants and domestic workers. Moreover, these teams have been actively engaging with citizens to understand and address their concerns.

Notably, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has already recorded data pertaining to 171 house servants from 340 households falling within the jurisdiction of the Bhara Kahu Police Station as part of this initiative.

The Primary objective of this campaign is to proactively prevent any potential untoward incidents by maintaining a robust law and order situation within the Federal capital.

The registration of tenants and household employees serves the dual purpose of facilitating effective surveillance of potential wrongdoers and deterring individuals engaged in suspicious activities of any kind.

Citizens have been urged to exercise caution and verify the identity of any individual, especially when someone in civilian attire visits their residence for the purpose of data collection.

The unregistered presence of employees and tenants can lead to serious security incidents, including theft and robbery, as such individuals might attempt to blend in as regular citizens.

The spokesperson said that Islamabad Capital Police were fully committed to utilize all available resources to create a secure and safe environment for the residents of the federal capital, reiterating its steadfast dedication to the well-being and protection of the local community.

