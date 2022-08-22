UrduPoint.com

Police Engaged In Relief Activities For Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Police engaged in relief activities for flood affectees

Relief activities were being carried out by police teams in DG Khan and Rajanpur on the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar in order to protect lives and property of flood affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Relief activities were being carried out by police teams in DG Khan and Rajanpur on the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar in order to protect lives and property of flood affectees.

A spokesperson for Punjab police said that in the last 24 hours, police moved 1,380 people trapped in the flood hit areas to safe places, while 605 cattle of local citizens were also brought to safer places.

In total, more than 1200 police personnel were engaged in relief activities.They were working day and night to help the flood victims along with the district administration and other rescue departments.

The spokesperson said that in the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan region, police had distributed relief goods and food packets among the flood victims.The relief goods include ration packs, milk, juice, biscuits and other necessities.

RPO and DPO were monitoring the relief work in flood affected areas. The police personnel were rescuing the citizens, their belongings and cattle from the inundated areas. Various facilities, including security, was provided to flood victims in the relief camps.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Flood Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur From

Recent Stories

105 Shops sealed for hoarding fertilizer; Rs 4.2m ..

105 Shops sealed for hoarding fertilizer; Rs 4.2m fine imposed

2 minutes ago
 Fesco issues power suspension schedule

Fesco issues power suspension schedule

2 minutes ago
 MPAs call on Punjab Governor

MPAs call on Punjab Governor

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits flood-hit areas

Commissioner visits flood-hit areas

4 minutes ago
 Youth should be taught Islamic values; given lates ..

Youth should be taught Islamic values; given latest tech: Indonesian Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 Nine killed, 903 injured in 878 accidents across P ..

Nine killed, 903 injured in 878 accidents across Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.