Police engaged in relief activities for flood affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Relief activities were being carried out by police teams in DG Khan and Rajanpur on the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar in order to protect lives and property of flood affectees.

A spokesperson for Punjab police said that in the last 24 hours, police moved 1,380 people trapped in the flood hit areas to safe places, while 605 cattle of local citizens were also brought to safer places.

In total, more than 1200 police personnel were engaged in relief activities.They were working day and night to help the flood victims along with the district administration and other rescue departments.

The spokesperson said that in the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan region, police had distributed relief goods and food packets among the flood victims.The relief goods include ration packs, milk, juice, biscuits and other necessities.

RPO and DPO were monitoring the relief work in flood affected areas. The police personnel were rescuing the citizens, their belongings and cattle from the inundated areas. Various facilities, including security, was provided to flood victims in the relief camps.