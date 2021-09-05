UrduPoint.com

Police Enhance Security At Churches

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Police enhance security at Churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas have enhanced security at Churches.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at Churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi District police made tight security arrangements to ensure security of the Christian community at Churches.

The cops were also directed to ensure implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures for protection of the citizen.

Police Officers said that all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to contain spread of the corona virus.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Sunday Christian All

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAEâ€™s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAEâ€™s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

26 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

2 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirateâ€™s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirateâ€™s trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.