Police enhance security at Churches

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas enhanced security at Churches.

According to a police spokesman here on Sunday, Divisional Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers checked security at Churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi District police made tight security arrangements to ensure security of the Christian community at Churches.

The cops were also directed to ensure implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures for protection of the citizens.

Police Officers said that all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to contain spread of the corona virus.