Police enhance security of churches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi on Sunday enhanced the security here of churches.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs, and SHOs today checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi District police made tight arrangements to ensure the security of the Christian community at churches.