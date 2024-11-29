Police enhanced security measures in Diplomatic Enclave

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday enhanced security measures in the Diplomatic Enclave, focusing on meticulous checks to ensure law and order in the high-security zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday enhanced security measures in the Diplomatic Enclave, focusing on meticulous checks to ensure law and order in the high-security zone.

A police spokesman said that, following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, officers are prioritizing the protection of critical establishments and diplomatic missions within the Federal capital.

He said, to fortify the security of the high security zone, officers stationed in diplomatic enclave diligently executing their responsibilities, meticulously verifying the particulars of individuals accessing the high security zone and documenting their vehicle information.

SSP Security division said that, diplomatic enclave encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding.

Government personnel entering the diplomatic enclave are now mandated to display their departmental identification cards.

Additionally, individuals with private business within the high security zone are urged to carry their requisite documentation and extend their full cooperation to on-duty personnel.

SSP Security division has directed the officers on duty to uphold the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, cultivating a positive rapport with citizens.

Citizens are also urged to promptly report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline "Pucar-15."

