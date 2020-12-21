Police enhances security in Sukkur: SSP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Police is being further enhanced security and strengthened round-the-clock patrolling in and around all churches especially on the occasion of Christmas.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo told APP here on Monday that he had directed the ASP city and SHOs to remain high alert and ensure foolproof security, and maintain law and order in their respective areas of the district.

He further directed police officers to take effective precautionary measures, especially in crowded public places, to prevent incidents of terrorism and subversion and ordered deployment of plain clothes police where necessary.

The SSP ordered intensified patrolling around railway stations, bus terminals, bus stops, markets, public parks, hotels, mosques, imambargahs, churchrs and other important places of Sukkur.

Police officers were directed to utilize all available resources and their best professional skills to maintain vigil over the activities of suspected persons and dubious elements.