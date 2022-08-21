Police enrolled 300,000 tenants under TRS this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore police, in its report on the Tenant Registration System (TRS), 'Hotel Eye and travel Eye' software, issued details of checking, enrollment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system.

According to the report, Lahore police enrolled over 300,000 tenants under the TRS. The Cantt Division Police enrolled 57,195, City Division 31,737, Civil Lines Division 18,190, Iqbal Town Division 27,673, Model Town Division 80,079 and Sadar Division 90,813 tenants under the TRS.

The Lahore police also enrolled 12,771 private employees under registration of private employees (ROPE) this year.

The Cantt Division enrolled 2,189, City Division 2,441, Civil Lines Division 283, Iqbal Town Division 4,439, Model Town Division 846, and Sadar Division 2,583 private employees through ROPE.

Also, 268,000 persons were checked though 'Hotel Eye and Travel Eye' and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during the checking process through these software during this year.

According to details, the Cantt Division checked 26,715, City Division 240,735, Civil Lines Division 225,006, Iqbal Town Division 201,312, Model Town Division 321,428 whereas Saddar Division checked data of 96,780 passengers as well as persons residing hotels and guest houses.