Police enrolled 477,000 tenants under TRS in 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The capital city police on Tuesday issued details of checking, enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its biometric and online digital applications.

As per report of the current year, police enrolled more than 477,000 tenants under the Tenant Act Registration System (TRS). Accordingly, Cantt Division police enrolled 89,367 tenants, City Division 48,390, Civil Lines Division 27,194, Iqbal Town Division 41,326, Model Town Division 130,698 and Sadr Division 140,458 tenants.

Cantt Division enrolled 2,688 private employees, City Division 3,080, Civil Lines Division 378, Iqbal Town Division 4,717 Model Town Division 1,087 and Sadr Division 4,891 private employees.

The police through Smart Eye arrested 1,625 criminals whereas 13 accused were arrested under the Tenant Act Registration System (TRS).

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the softwares under TRS had proved very helpful to maintain law and order in the city, secure life and properties of citizens besides tracing criminals.

''Smart Eye ( Hotel Eye and travel Eye),'' another software of Lahore police also proved very helpful to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders (POs), the CCPO added.

The CCPO directed the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve performance of enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System.

The CCPO also directed SHOs to make their presence mandatory in their respective police stationsduring fixed hours on daily basis to listen to problems and complaints of people.