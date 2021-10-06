UrduPoint.com

Police Ensure Foolproof Security For National T20 Cup

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Lahore police have made comprehensive security arrangements at the commencement of the second phase of National T-20 Cricket cup started at Qaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited Qaddafi Stadium and surrounding areas to check the security arrangements made on the first T-20 match between the teams of Sindh and Central Punjab.

SP Model Town Sayyed Aziz briefed the CCPO regarding the security arrangements. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar met with police officers and officials deputed at entry gates and different points of Qaddafi stadium for the security of cricket teams. He directed them to remain highly alert and vigilant.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that security would remain at high alert during all the scheduled matches of National T-20 Cup as Lahore police had always played a pivotal role for the promotion of International and national sports events in the provincial metropolis.

He said that following the previous practice, foolproof security, traffic SOPs and parking arrangements had been made by police in collaboration with different stakeholders, departments and security agencies.

As many as 1,000 traffic wardens were deputed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and a comprehensive diversion plan had been devised, whereas citizens were informed well before time to avoid the route of teams during their movement in specific time, he added.

The police provided zero traffic route facility to the teams during their movement from residential places to cricket stadium and vice versa, he said and added the police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the National T-20 Cricket Cup as around 8,000 police officers and officials including five SPs, 21 DSPs, 53 inspectors, 22 teams of Dolphin Squad, 20 teams of Police Response Unit and 23 vehicles of Elite Force had been deputed to provide security during these matches to ensure protection of the players.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that round the clock monitoring of residential places of teams, matches and movements in and round the cricket stadium had been ensured through CCTV cameras. He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite force and Police Response Unit teams were ensuring effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.

He said snipers had been deputed on the roof tops to keep an eye on all movements during thematches, adding that search and sweep operations were conducted on daily basis in the cityparticularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas.

