Police Ensure Peaceful Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) Observance
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Sukkur Police have made foolproof security arrangements for Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS).
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan inspected procession routes and met with organizers to discuss security here on Friday.
A comprehensive plan deploys 1050 police officers to maintain law and order. Measures include walk-through gates, metal detectors, snipers, CCTV cameras, and a special control room.
Citizens are urged to report suspicious individuals to the police helpline or nearest station.
