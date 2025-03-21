Police ensure peaceful Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) observance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Sukkur Police have made foolproof security arrangements for Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS).

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan inspected procession routes and met with organizers to discuss security here on Friday.

A comprehensive plan deploys 1050 police officers to maintain law and order. Measures include walk-through gates, metal detectors, snipers, CCTV cameras, and a special control room.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious individuals to the police helpline or nearest station.